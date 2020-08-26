‘Political bigotry could undermine Gambia’s stability’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The UDP deputy leader Aji Yam Secka has warned Gambians that the current bigotry in political discourses could undermine the peace and stability of the country.

“I want to advise Gambians especially UDP members to respect the rule of law and exercise restraint. Let’s allow the peace in this country to remain as it is or else, we will lose our Smiling Coast name to the Crime Coast of West Africa,” she told Star FM radio.

Turning to her party, Madame Secka said the Basse ambush and the protests that led to the death of Solo Sandeng, arrest of Ousainu Darboe and senior executives of the UDP, remain as the most horrifying moments of the party’s 24-year-old history.

She said contrary to what UDP critics claim, Darboe on the Thursday Solo Sandeng and the rest were arrested, summoned the party’s top executive to a meeting at his house after which he called a press conference to inform the whole world that he was going out to protest.

She said Darboe was not forced to go out to protest as some people claim.

“This is why to me Ousainu Darboe is as important as the country’s National Anthem,” she added.

Secka said the moment Darboe was arrested some thought the UDP was going to die a natural death.

“There was this political leader who is now in the government serving as minister who was going around telling people the UDP was shattered because Ousainu Darboe and the senior executives of the party were arrested. When we were informed about this, I issued a press release to inform Gambians that although Darboe and co were arrested, the UDP was very much intact.

“It was never easy but we were determined because the UDP was not formed just to be shattered overnight. This is why when Darboe and co were in jail, I remember holding 34 meetings with the executives just to find a way out,” she added.

She hailed Alhagie S Darboe for playing a very pivotal role during those difficult times and moments for the UDP.

Madame Secka who is viewed as a political mother in the UDP said “with or without Coalition, the UDP was going to win the 2016 presidential election”.

Reacting to critics who claimed that the moment Darboe was released from jail the Coalition began to crumble, Aji Yam Secka said the former vice president was not responsible for the disintegration of the Coalition.

She argued that Darboe had even told Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta during the discussions on the tactical alliance that the UDP was not going to put candidates in Serekunda and Wuli just to allow them to win.

“I am confident that if UDP had contested those seats, we would have won. Let them be very sincere and thank Ousainu Darboe,” she added.

