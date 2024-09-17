PPP leader suggests Barrow should leave after current term

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the People’s Progressive Party, Kebba Jallow, has said if he has an opportunity to advise President Adama Barrow on the issue of term limits, he would suggest to him to leave at the end of his current term.

Mr Jallow, who was speaking on the 2024 draft constitution in an interview on The Brunch on Kerr Fatou, added that President Barrow should use his moral conscience to decide not to contest in 2026.



“I will personally advise him not to contest in 2026, if I have the opportunity to sit with him before the election,” Jallow said.

He added that President Barrow has the best opportunity to make a right decision for himself compared to former presidents Jawara and Jammeh.

“He should learn from the experiences of former Presidents Jammeh and Jawara, and I hope he will because the Barrow I know is a very reserved person and I think he is a good man. I think he may want to leave but his people may stand in his way. However, in the end, it would depend on his moral conscience to decide what he feels is best for me,” he added.



PPP on the constitution

Mr Jallow further stated that the PPP is currently working on a position paper on the draft constitution.

“However, I encourage all Gambians to support the draft to avoid what happened to the previous draft. The National Assembly should debate on it and make sure they effect the necessary changes and take it to a referendum for the Gambian people to decide,” he said.