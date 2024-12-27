spot_img
25.2 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, December 28, 2024
President receives D170 million food, medical aid from China

Press release – State House

The government of The Gambia received rice worth 10 million RMB Yuan, equivalent to D98.65 million from the government of the People’s Republic of China, through its development assistance programme, China Aid.

The Gambia is among the African countries benefiting from this support, which is part of China’s South-South Cooperation assistance aimed at supporting developing countries. The annual food donation is distributed to the needy within communities in the country.

In addition, medical equipment supplies valued at one million  dollars equivalent to D72 million, including four medicalised ambulances and assorted materials, were donated to the Ministry of Health.

While acknowledging the support of the Chinese government, President Barrow said the donations would go a long way in accelerating the government’s efforts towards universal health coverage.

During the ceremony, The Gambia and China reiterated commitments to strengthening diplomatic relations, which will be a win-win situation for both countries.

The Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, Liu Jin, thanked President Barrow for cementing the relationship with the Chinese government. He added that China will send more health professionals to the country to strengthen the health system. He encouraged young Gambians to visit China through their exchange programmes to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

The handing-over ceremony was witnessed by ministers Dr Amadou Lamin Samateh, Dr Demba Sabally, Mod Ceesay, and Dr Ismaila Ceesay.

