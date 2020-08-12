27 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
News

Prosecution parades more witnesses in Spt Kanteh’s trial

By Amadou Jadama

The trial of Chief Superintendent Muhammed Kanteh yesterday continued with the testimony of Police Commissioner for West Coast Region attached to Brikama Police Station as the third witness.

In his testimony, the witness Nfamara Jallow said while in his office with deputy commissioner Ken Mendy on standby on 26 January 2020 for Three Years Jotna protest,Ken Mendy informed him that he received a call from the assistant Commissioner Buba Jassey that the operation Commander Muhammed Kanteh, has taken the Pick-Up Car meant for standby and he was heading towards Serekunda General Hospital where he was informed his brothers were admitted.

“I told the deputy that they should not have allowed Kanteh to go with the vehicle but that time he had already left. So I got the instruction that Kanteh should be called back to return the vehicle, because the vehicle belongs to another department. After sometime, the vehicle was brought but I don’t know when it was brought exactly,” he said.
Under cross-examination by the defense council Lamin S Camara, the witness was asked whether the accused made a statement at the police station to which he answered in the affirmative.

The said statement was admitted into evidence.
Kanteh is charged with one count of negligence of official duty.
The matter continues.

