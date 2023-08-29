Refela Gambia to launch youth volunteer project

The Gambian chapter of The Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (Refela) will on Thursday launch the Youth Volunteerism Project in Banjul as a pilot project.

The project funded by the United Nations office for South-South Cooperation, Islamic Development Bank, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea),and UNDP is aimed at advancing and supporting youth volunteerism frameworks, capacities and activities in Banjul and promoting cross-exchanges and learnings with other cities in the global South through South-South and triangular cooperation.

The overall aim and objective of this pilot project is to increase Gambian youth’s ability to build skills and find decent work through volunteerism as well as through South-South and triangular cooperation support to scale-up volunteerism and entrepreneurship. The project will be located in Banjul

Components:

The project will have many components including supporting the local-level development authorities to establish and enable framework for volunteerism activities and recognition mechanisms; conduct a consultative workshop with Refela (Banjul City Council designated entity to carry out women and youth activities in Banjul city and also conduct a needs assessment field survey to map the needs of the youth in Banjul in relation to their volunteering engagements, capacities, and demographics. This will define the focus areas for the implementation of the pilot project.

The launching will take place at the Never Again Memorial Arch in Banjul to be presided over by the mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe who is also the president of Refela Africa.

There will be high profile dignitaries from government, the diplomatic community, the UN and other stakeholders.