City of Banjul
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Senegal imposes new Covid restrictions as second wave hits

433
sall
Senegal has announced new restrictions as the country battles with second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The Senegalese media reported last week that one female Member of Parliament who contracted the virus died whilst another three got contaminated, with two of them in serious condition.

The country’s Ministry of Interior has ordered the closure of some places and imposed a ban on social activities such naming ceremonies weddings and large gatherings while mask wearing and physical distancing are mandatory. Senegal has registered over 17,000 positive cases and more than 300 people died of the virus, from March this year.

