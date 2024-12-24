Should Shakespearean works be maintained in Gambian junior schools?

- Advertisement -

By Kebba S Juwara

William Shakespeare, arguably or almost unarguably the greatest dramatist to have ever lived, enjoys honourable mention in the world of literature to date. However, today, I stand to challenge the literary status quo regarding the use of his works in schools. Every English literature student, irrespective of country or continent, must have faced one of Shakespeare’s dramas or poems at some point. Most often, his unusual language becomes a turn-off for many students, posing serious challenges to their attitude towards literature. In this essay, I will highlight the major constraints posed by Shakespearean works and my proposed way forward.

At the centre of the matter is the unfamiliar language of Shakespearean works, especially his dramas. Both students and teachers find it quite challenging to cope with the diction, thereby hindering the easy progression of understanding the texts. It is important to note that one of the most significant reasons for studying literary works is to improve language skills by seeing language at work. These literary works should give students a chance to see the practical aspects of the grammar they are learning in English Language as a subject. However, when they are taught with modern English vocabulary and are suddenly exposed to Shakespearean vocabulary and expressions like thou, thy, thee, o’er, I pray you, come hither, they become disoriented, leading many students to feel the need to abandon literature altogether.

Admittedly, this strange vocabulary and language are major turn-offs. Alternatively, there are several other literary works whose vocabulary and language are closer to the current generation, allowing students to read and comprehend without struggle, as these works will easily resonate with the grammar they are learning.

Moreover, Shakespeare’s themes may be smart, relevant, and universal, but they do not adequately address the fundamental needs of our education system, societal issues, and political atmosphere as Africans. We need literary works that will enhance the language skills of our students, works that address our social matters, and works that reflect our political realities. Unfortunately, Shakespeare’s works are not good candidates for any of these. The language is unfamiliar, and his themes are not quite relatable. Therefore, there is a need to consider replacing Shakespearean works in our school system.

Furthermore, the continuous use of Shakespearean works seems like another imperial, neocolonial grip on Africans, especially in former British colonies. We are subconsciously, or rather openly, being taught that Shakespearean works represent the height of literature. This is nothing but a further consolidation of British superiority. If Africa (The Gambia in particular) wishes to erase the colonial mindset, it must start by appreciating African works. There are thousands of options to choose from. Chinua Achebe, for instance, has presented various works that better represent and align with African culture and realities. Achebe’s character presentation and development, coupled with his ability to reveal and discuss pressing matters in simple language, qualify his works as good replacements for Shakespeare’s works in Africa.

I would not do justice if I started naming books, as I would undoubtedly leave some worthy ones out. However, this is a call to both the Ministry of Education and WAEC to delve into this matter and replace Shakespearean works with those that are closer to us in language and subject matter. This will help both teachers and students in class and also effect meaningful impacts on people’s thought process.

Kebba S Juwara is a teacher and writer.