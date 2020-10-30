29 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 30, 2020
SIC CALLS FOR BOYCOTT OF FRENCH PRODUCTS

By Aisha Tamba

The Supreme Islamic Council yesterday issued a statement calling on all Muslims in The Gambia to boycott all French goods being sold in the country.

On 16th October, a French teacher Samuel Paty was killed in broad daylight for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his students.

In response, French president, Emmanuel Macron, defended the showing of the controversial cartoons, talked down Islam and accused Muslims of “separatism”.

He said Islam “is a religion in crisis all over the world”.

His statements were roundly condemned by Muslim countries around the world.

In a statement issued by its president, The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council accused President Macron of incitement against Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

It stated: “Macron’s statements against Islam are irresponsible and cause to spread the culture of hatred and violence in the world when efforts are underway to enhance tolerance and dialogue between cultures and religions. These repeated insults of Islam and its Prophet only fuel hatred among the people of the world.

“Therefore, The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, on behalf of the Muslim ummah in The Gambia, strongly condemns Emmanuel Macron’s attacks on our leader and role model, Prophet Muhammad. Thus, the GSIC calls on Emmanuel Macron to abandon his policy of insulting Islam and inciting against it and as well stop offending the Beloved Prophet Muhammad and hurting the feelings of 2 billion Muslims around the world in the name of so-called democracy and freedom of speech.

“Given the above, the GSIC urges all Muslims in The Gambia to abandon all France-manufactured products. The GSIC also solicits all imams and scholars in The Gambia to preach to the people about the good conduct of Prophet Muhammad and encourage Muslims to practice it in their daily life as Allah the Almighty commands us in the Holy Qur’an: “Verily in the Messenger of Allah, you have a good example for him who hopes for Allah and the last day, and has remembered Allah much.

