SK Jaiteh receives top philanthropist award

The management of the country’s main referral hospital, EFSTH, has awarded the proprietor of SK Jaiteh and Sons for his outstanding and philanthropic gestures to the hospital for the past years.

Mr Salifu Jaiteh, known for his philanthropic support across sectors in the country, continues to fulfill his corporate social responsibility to complement government’s efforts in achieving quality and accessible health service delivery for all.

Mr Jaiteh has been supporting humanity for the past two decades and the health sector is not an exception.

In a letter to the top entrepreneur and Cyprus Honorary Consul, the management of EFSTH thanked Mr Jaiteh for his unrelenting support to the hospital with the aim of providing quality and better service delivery to the public.

“We enormously thank you for your generosity, trust and most importantly your commitment to our mission of providing quality service delivery to the public. Your support will go a long way in supporting us in our quest to continue providing quality health delivery to the public,” EFSTH said.

Upon receipt of the acknowledgement from EFSTH management, the renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alhagie Salifu K. Jaiteh expressed appreciation to the hospital, saying the recognition means a lot to him.

“I will gladly continue to support my country in various sectors because the government cannot do it alone. I am thankful to management for recognizing my efforts and this will go a long way to inspire others to emulate my footsteps in contributing to provide quality healthcare delivery for all. Health is important, so supporting it means enhancing oneself,” Mr Jaiteh said.