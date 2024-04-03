SSHFC DONATES OVER D0.5M WORTH OF FOOD ITEMS TO SICK PENSIONERS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation yesterday distributed bags of rice, sugar, onions, tins of tomato paste, and vegetables worth over D500,000 to bedridden pensioners.

At least fifty pensioners benefited from the donation. Each of them received a bag of rice, sugar, onions, potatoes, cooking oil, and tomato paste. Support for bedridden pensioners was launched in 2022 as part of new initiatives introduced by the corporation.

SSHFC managing director, Saloum Malang, said the donation to the pensioners is part of the corporation’s initiatives to support its sick or ailing members.

“This is just a small token that we hope will benefit the beneficiaries. We pray that all those who are feeling unwell will speedily recover,” MD Malang said.

He said it is the corporation’s firm belief that during this reverent period, no member of the SSHFC community should go without the basic necessities of life. “Therefore, we have meticulously curated a selection of essential items, including bags of rice, sugar, onions, potatoes, cooking oil, and tins of tomato, to alleviate the burden on our bedridden pensioners for Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr (Koriteh),” he stated.

MD Malang added: “This gesture is not merely an act of charity but a testament to our unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of our pensioners, who have dedicated their lives to the service of our nation. It is a small token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions and a reminder that they are cherished members of our society.”

He highlighted that the corporation has a longstanding tradition of supporting its community through the provision of medical assistance and providing support to medical facilities like the Ndeban Clinic.

“We also support youth endeavours such as The Gambia Under-16 football team which became victorious in Norway. We also supported Gambia’s participation in Afcon 2023 and the renovation works at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, just to mention a few,” he added.

He encouraged his staff and the pensioners to embrace the spirit of compassion and solidarity.

“Let us come together as a community to uplift and support those in need. We wish our members and stakeholders a pleasant Koriteh in advance,” he said.

Alphonso Mendy, a pensioner and member of the pensions committee, said the donation is unprecedented in the history of SSHFC. He commended the corporation for the gesture, saying it will go a long way to alleviate the financial burdens his bedridden colleagues face, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“This gesture is very timely and well calculated because all of those who are benefiting from it were active members of the corporation,” he said.

He said the majority of pensioners don’t have any other means to make money apart from the payments from the corporation.

“Initiatives like this should be expanded and done more regularly because those who are going to benefit need them badly,” he said.