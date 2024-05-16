Central Bank hosts media training

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Cognizant of challenges faced by journalists in breaking down complex terminologies and data in financial and economic reporting, the Central Bank of the Gambia yesterday began a three-day training for the media. The training attracts reporters and senior editors at the African Princess Hotel where experts from the bank and the ministry of finance will take turn to present papers on the operations of the CBG and the general financial and economic environment of the country.

The second deputy governor of the CBG, Paul Mendy representing the governor, said the initiative is conceived with the hope that enhancing the capacity of journalists would make them more effective communicators of the message from and about the Bank to the public.

He said due to inadequate information about the work and functions of the Bank, the public tends not to understand or appreciate its work. “In this regard, I look forward to a strong and professional working relationship with all of you in achieving the goal of accurate, swift and regular reporting of the work of the Bank for the consumption of the Gambian people,” Mendy told the gathering.