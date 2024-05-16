Brikama hospital gets over D500,000 worth of medicine from CMT

- Advertisement -

China Medical Team has on Wednesday donated over five hundred thousand dalasis worth of medicine to the Brikama District Hospital.

The donation is part of a long history of medical support to Gambians by China and the team of doctors will spend four days at the hospital offering different services to patients.

Welcoming the China Medical Team to the hospital, Lamin Sanyang, the officer in charge, praised the team and the embassy for the support in the past seven years. He told the visiting Chinese doctors that Brikama District Hospital is very important to the region, revealing that the hospital has delivered over seven thousand babies and registered over fifty thousand patients last year.

Mr Sanyang called for more support to the hospital as it does not have an X-ray. He assured the China Medical Team that the medicines will be put into good use.

The leader of the China Medical Team, Wang Yong, said they are ready to attend to the needs of the people in the next four days in collaboration with the saff.

Tong Zhan, Counsellor of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Banjul, said China has deployed six medical teams to The Gambia since diplomatic relations were resumed in 2016 and each team had at least ten doctors specialised in various disciplines.

He said the Chinese government focuses on health and cares about the people of The Gambia. He said the medical teams embark on various activities. “I am honored to be part of activities that will strength cooperation between The Gambia and China,” he said.

Jeand’Arc Jarju, the regional director of health services, West Coast Region, expressed joy in having the CMT to the hospital. She said Brikama District Hospital covers an area of over 600,000 people and it is one of the busiest in the country.

She urged the staff at the hospital to provide the needed support to the team of doctors who have come to serve people.