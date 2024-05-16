- Advertisement -

by Aminata Kuyateh

In statement formally opening the 79th ordinary session of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara has stressed that The Gambia will not go back to human rights abuses. Mr Tangara then went on to explain that The Gambia is committed to promoting human rights to boost reforms that include the implementation of plans presented by the truth commission.

He told the meeting that government is committed to implementing 263 recommendations in the white paper in a manner that will be transparent, inclusive and accountable.

“The ECOWAS joint technical committee will help in addressing religion, financial, political, infrastructure, technical and security related challenges that may arise in delivering the preliminary accountability of victims of human rights violations on the Gambia relations”, he said.

At the continental level, Minister Tangara hailed the commission’s efforts towards Agenda 2063 through the promotion and protection of humans across the African continent.

The European Union special rep for human rights, Dr Olof Skoog, said upholding human rights without any discrimination is key and also to ensure peace and prosperity in the continent.

“We are backsliding on sustainable development goals, the global resurgence of authoritarianism, shrinking civic spaces, growing intolerance, economic hardship, socially inequalities, escalating misinformation campaigns are among many challenges that pose a great threat to the kind of world we and you strive for and what we represent”, Dr Skoog warned.