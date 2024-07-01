SSHFC staff get bonus for meeting performance criteria

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Commission has announced that the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) successfully met some of the performance criteria outlined in their signed Performance Contract with the government.

The commission said after a comprehensive review and assessment, it has determined that SSHFC’s performance over the contract period is sufficient to qualify for the payment of a one-month bonus to all staff members.

- Advertisement -

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of SSHFC’s staff and management in striving to meet the performance standards set forth in the agreement. The SOE Commission’s assessment focused on various key performance indicators, including financial management, service delivery, operational efficiency, and compliance with governance standards,” the commission stated.

It added that the positive evaluation underscores SSHFC’s role in enhancing social security and housing services for Gambians, contributing to the overall economic stability and development of the country.

“The one-month bonus payment serves as a recognition of the staff’s efforts and a motivation to continue their exemplary performance. The SOE Commission remains committed to ensuring that all state-owned enterprises adhere to their performance contracts and achieve their strategic objectives, fostering transparency, accountability, and improved service delivery across the public sector,” it concluded.