29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 21, 2020
type here...
News

Standard Chartered Bank Gambia welcomes new CEO Chuks Ugha

21
unittled
- Advertisement -

Press release

Standard Chartered Bank Gambia welcomes Chuks Ugha as the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer for The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Chuks joined the bank in 2002, prior to his appointment as CEO of Gambia, he was the CEO of Cameroon. He has over 29 years banking experience, 18 of which have been with the Bank. While with the Bank, he has held several key leadership positions across Africa which include, Deputy Managing Director / Executive Director, Corporate and Institutional Clients Cameroon; Regional Head of Sales – Retail Banking, Africa, covering Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe; Regional Head, Transactional Banking for Corporate and Institutional Clients.

Chuks holds a BSc in Finance & Banking from the University of Lagos and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Science and Technology, Rivers State, Nigeria.
He is also an alumnus of Said Business School, Oxford University, UK; INSEAD Business School, Singapore and Duke University USA where he attended Leadership Development and Executive Management programmes.
Chuks was appointed as CEO of Standard Chartered Gambia on 3rd June 2020.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUK soldier found guilty of racially abusing Gambian colleague
Next articleGambia gives oil exploration license to PetroNor
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NAMS WARNED TO PASS BILL OR GO AGAINST GAMBIANS’ ASPIRATIONS

By Omar Bah Members of the National Assembly are under immense pressure from Gambians at home and aboard who have taken to social and convention...
Read more
News

Ecomig expels 2 Senegalese soldiers who violated curfew

By Omar Bah Two Senegalese soldiers serving with West African troops in The Gambia have been repatriated after they were arrested by police for violating...
Read more
News

Ministry explains controversial land dispute

By Omar Bah The Ministry of Lands and Regional Government has reacted to a recent story published by The Standard about a Gambian based in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Mamadou Tangara e1589540904382

Factchecking Kerr Fatou interview with my former boss Dr Tangara

By Samsudeen Sarr After watching a recent Kerr Fatou Network interview with my former boss at the United Nations and current foreign minister of the...
unittl

Gambia’s Airport to reopen by end October amid tight regulations

assemble

NAMS WARNED TO PASS BILL OR GO AGAINST GAMBIANS’ ASPIRATIONS

Standard place hold 1

Ecomig expels 2 Senegalese soldiers who violated curfew

sanyang

Ministry explains controversial land dispute

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions