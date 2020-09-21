Standard Chartered Bank Gambia welcomes new CEO Chuks Ugha

- Advertisement -

Press release

Standard Chartered Bank Gambia welcomes Chuks Ugha as the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer for The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Chuks joined the bank in 2002, prior to his appointment as CEO of Gambia, he was the CEO of Cameroon. He has over 29 years banking experience, 18 of which have been with the Bank. While with the Bank, he has held several key leadership positions across Africa which include, Deputy Managing Director / Executive Director, Corporate and Institutional Clients Cameroon; Regional Head of Sales – Retail Banking, Africa, covering Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe; Regional Head, Transactional Banking for Corporate and Institutional Clients.

Chuks holds a BSc in Finance & Banking from the University of Lagos and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Science and Technology, Rivers State, Nigeria.

He is also an alumnus of Said Business School, Oxford University, UK; INSEAD Business School, Singapore and Duke University USA where he attended Leadership Development and Executive Management programmes.

Chuks was appointed as CEO of Standard Chartered Gambia on 3rd June 2020.