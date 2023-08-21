Suspect discharged in Farafenni mob justice case

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has discharged one Seedy Jaiteh after the state filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue prosecuting him in the Farafenni mob justice.

Seedy is among four suspects indicted for the offence of conspiracy to commit felony and murder.

Others are Muhammed Ceesay, Sait Jallow and Alagie Jadama. They were alleged to have conspired and unlawfully caused the death of one Sheriff Hydara by beating him in Farafenni on the 14 August, 2021.

The trial is in full swing with the prosecution having called three witnesses.

However, one of the witnesses Sulayman Sanneh, has been warned that his refusal, neglect or failure to appear in court would no longer be accepted and that any absence in the next adjourned date would be deemed contempt of court liable to a term of imprisonment.

The case was adjourned to 23 October.