Top Saho fruit canned drinks recalled from market

By Lamin Njie (FatuNetwork)

The Food Safety and Quality Authority said on Thursday it has agreed with Saho-Plast, owners of Top Saho fruit drink for a voluntary recall of TopSaho Fruit canned drinks from the market.

In a statement, the authority said the move comes amid concerns over a particular consignment which has been observed to have “abnormal characteristics”.

FSQA said: “Saho-Plast is helping with the investigations and will stop all sales of these products pending the outcome of the investigation. The general public will be provided with necessary guidance and information after the conclusion of the investigation.

“In the meantime, the general public is assured of the resolve of the authority to ensure that the voluntary recall by Saho-Plast is properly implemented as stipulated in the Internal Incident Response Protocol (FSQA/IRP1 2017) and the Traceability and Recall Guidelines (FSQA/GL 3 2016, FSQA/GL 4 2016) of the Authority.

“The general public, especially customers of the TopSaho fruit drink, are urged to assist the management of Saho-Plast for a smooth and quick recall of the fruit drinks from the market.

“The authority once again reassures consumers that it will continue to protect and safeguard the health of the populace.”