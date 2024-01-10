Transport and residential allowances for civil servants increased

- Advertisement -

The New Year has started well for Gambian civil servants after cabinet approved the increment of both transport and residential allowances.

Sources close to State House informed The Standard that the increment came after an emergency meeting on estimates of revenue and expenditure for 2024 which was held mid-November 2023.

According to our source, the allowance structure is reviewed every five years with the last one taking place in 2018.

The increments are as follows:

Transport allowance: D1,500 to D2,500

Residential allowance: D1,700 to D3,000.

The proposal was made by the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery.