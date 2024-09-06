Trust Bank awards best WASSCE student

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

Trust Bank Gambia Limited yesterday staged a special ceremony to honor and award Suwadou Jammeh, a student from Gambia Methodist Academy as the country’s top-performing student in this year’s WASSCE.

The student received D25,000 and certificate of excellence as part of Trust Bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting education in The Gambia, and recognition her exceptional performance in the nationwide exam.

Omar Mboob, DMD Trust bank, said Suwadou’s outstanding performance has earned her excellence in the millennium awards from the bank, an accolade given to those exemplifying exceptional talent and commitment to their studies.

He commended the recipient, noting that such achievements inspire future generations to strive for dedication, perseverance and academic excellence.

Demba a representative of the West African Examinations Council WAEC, said his office is committed to excellence, fairness, transparency and rigorous assessment which has provided a platform for students to showcase their knowledge and skills at the highest level. However, he urged all stakeholders that work as examining body to fight against examination malpractices.

Hannah Harding, principal Methodist Academy appreciates partnering with Trust bank for a long time and the service they give and also the support it gives to education of young people.

The recipient, Suwadou Jammeh, expressed gratitude to Trust bank, her parents, teachers and fellow students for their exceptional sacrifices.