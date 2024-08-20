UDP congratulates Mayor Lowe on African Woman of Year Award

- Advertisement -

The leader of the United Democratic Party, Ousainu Darboe and members of the National Executive Committee and diaspora chapters, have congratulated the mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe on winning the African Woman of the Year Award 2024.

“This is a prestigious honour for Mayor Lowe and the capital city of the republic of the Gambia. Our great party wishes to express collective joy, great pride and profound satisfaction with the amazing work and great achievements of the first elected female mayor of the Gambia’s capital city is doing. Since her election in May 2018, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has been making history at every turn and picking up international awards in recognition of her work as an exceptional Gambian and African leader The UDP believes that Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe sets an excellent example for girls and young women in the Gambia and Africa. I applaud her as a fine role model, an exemplary leader and a woman of substance who continues to represent the Gambia very well on various platforms on the global stage. We pray for her continued success in all her assignments and endeavours,” the UDP statement said.