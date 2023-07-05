Ukraine invites Gambia to support its peace formula

The Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has invited The Gambia to support the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The Gambian Foreign Minister Dr Mamadou Tangara and I had a call to discuss prospective areas for expanding bilateral collaboration. I invited The Gambia to join Zelensky’s Peace Formula and thanked my counterpart for reaffirming The Gambia’s continued support for Ukraine,” Kuleba posted on Twitter.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the 10-point Ukrainian Peace Formula to the G20 Summit participants in November 2022. The preparations for the Global Peace Summit are currently underway.