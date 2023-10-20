UN will consider new Cuban resolution against US blockade

- Advertisement -

Havana, Oct 16 (Prensa Latina) Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reported that on November 1 and 2 the United Nations General Assembly will consider the draft resolution on the need to end the blockade against Cuba.

Rodríguez denounced that since 2019 Washington has escalated these unilateral coercive measures to an extreme dimension that deprives Cuba of the essential income to acquire food, fuel, raw materials, equipment and causes shortages, difficulties and anxiety for families.

It is, he said, a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of human rights.

- Advertisement -

He recalled that at current prices, the accumulated damages from the US blockade amount to 159,084 million dollars and in the last year they reached 4,867 that is, 405 million per month.

He pointed out that Cuba’s permanence on the arbitrary and spurious list of state sponsors of terrorism aggravates this situation.

Once again, the United States government, in its unilateral, extraterritorial and genocidal policy, will be isolated in the face of the unanimous claim of the international community that Cuba has the right to live without a blockade, the diplomat noted.