Thursday, October 1, 2020
Victims alert UN to possible Barrow-APRC alliance to ‘free Jammeh from facing justice’

Omar Bah

The Gambia  Centre for victims of human rights violations has written to the UN and the larger International Community warning them that the rejection of the draft constitution could make it difficult to bring Yahya Jammeh to justice. The centre alleged that APRC’s decision to reject the draft was masterminded by Jammeh as an attempt for him to evade justice.

The victims also warned the international community to beware of a potential APRC and NPP alliance, which may include freeing Jammeh’s assets, evasion of prosecution and allowing him to return home.

“It is against this background that the Victims Center, seeks the support of the UN and the International community to advised the Government of the Gambia to continue committing itself in ensuring a successful Transitional Justice Process so that our desired goal for a more democratic Gambia, where human rights abuses which happened during the Jammeh Regime will not happen again,” the organization said.

 

