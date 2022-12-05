WATAF chairman meets Ecowas President

The GRA commissioner general and chairman of West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), Yankuba Darboe, has engaged the Ecowas President on fostering relations between WATAF and Ecowas.

The Gambia Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General is currently in Nigeria attending the 42nd annual technical conference of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA).

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received Commissioner Yankuba Darboe, in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday.

In a statement released by the ECOWAS commission, the two discussed the support Ecowas is providing to WATAF over the years and seeking ways to further strengthen those ties.

Commissioner Darboe informed the President of the Ecowas Commission that tax administration is very important for the development of the Region.

For his part, the Ecowas President, Dr Touray, assured the Chairman of WATAF of his continued support as WATAF’s mandate falls in line with the overall objectives of the new Ecowas integration management.

WATAF is a subregional organization, set up to allow Member States to contribute to the efficacy of tax administration and improved Service delivery in support of development within the subregion.

It was established by the General Assembly of Member States through an adoption agreement reached in Abuja, Nigeria in 2011.