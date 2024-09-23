Yanks claims Gambians will protest against Barrow in New York

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Darboe, has announced a planned protest of Gambians living in the United States to protest against President Adama Barrow. The protest according to him, is organised to express dissatisfaction with the country’s ‘poor’ leadership.

In a communique seen by The Standard, Chairman Darboe wrote: “Mark the date and do your utmost to attend and protest for Gambia! If not for your sake, please do it for our sake! Please take note, under Barrow’s government, we (The Gambians) cannot protest without the permission of the police, which is most often refused. Our basic human rights right to freedom of assembly and peaceful protest is at the mercy of the IGP!

- Advertisement -

“Please protest for us in New York, USA, because we in Gambia have a lot of issues to protest against the government of President Adama Barrow. One main reason for that is their total neglect of our affairs. As citizens of this nation, our economy is on a cliff edge whilst our currency, the Dalasis, is plummeting against all major currencies. We are currently enduring the highest cost of living, in our nation’s history, which has not been helped by our President’s insatiable penchant to rule us for another billion years. So, if you are in the US or any part of the world and make it to New York to protest for us, please do! We need your support! We need you to stand up and be counted for all of us in the Gambia. Please help us and tell President Adama Barrow that we are suffering in the Gambia and that we do not need him to stand for more than two terms!” Meanwhile, The Standard could not confirm from its sources in the Gambian community in the US whether such a protest is being planned anywhere.

However last year, a sizable number of Gambians living in the United States mobilised themselves to express their dissatisfaction with the country’s poor healthcare system, lack of security, homicides, maternal mortality and corruption.