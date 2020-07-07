32 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Yankuba’s lawyer accuses state of delaying tactics

By Bruce Asemota

Barrister Abdulai Sissoho, the lawyer for Yankuba Touray, the embattled former AFPRC junta member has accused the state of delaying the progress of the trial.
Yankuba Touray is accused of the murder of former finance minister Ousman Koro Ceesay.

During yesterday’s hearing presided over by Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh, principal state counsel A.M.Yusuf asked for the matter to be adjourned when he was scheduled to respond to the defence’s application for the Judicial Secretary to produce the coroner’s report on Ousman Koro Ceesay and for the Executive Secretary of the TRRC to produce the transcripts of the oral testimony of Edward Singhatey at the commission sitting relating to Ousman Koro Cesay.

Counsel Yusuf also informed the court that he could not respond to lawyer Abdulai Sissoho’s submission because he wasn’t prepared as he was coming from a Supreme Court sitting where he represented the state and is therefore craving the indulgence of the court to grant a short adjournment for him to respond.

Yankuba Touray’s lawyer opposed the application for adjournment, saying that Yusuf’s application for adjournment was a ploy to delay the progress of the case.
Lawyer Sissoho further informed the court that he has four witnesses to testify and they are residing in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the matter was then adjourned to the 8th July, 2020 for Counsel A.M.Yusuf to respond to lawyer Sissoho’s application.

