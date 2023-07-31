Zambian president meets Ambassador Jahumpa

By Lamin Cham

Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema has said relations between The Gambia and Zambia started with similarities of the names of the two countries.

He was speaking in Lusaka as he received the letters of credence of The Gambia’s ambassador to South Africa with accreditation to Zambia, Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay. President Hichilema recalled how mails sent to Zambia often ended up going to The Gambia and vice versa. The president also emphasised the need for strong ties between the two countries, reiterating the need for peace and security in our countries and regions as a prerequisite for economic development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He welcomed Madam Jahumpa to explore and enjoy Zambia’s diverse and warm culture.

In her address, Ambassador Jahumpa said the two countries have always enjoyed friendly relations, characterised by tangible, fruitful, and mutually beneficial cooperation, notably, in the areas of higher education and the judiciary.

“Many of my compatriots had pursued their studies in Zambian institutions of higher learning and have since occupied important positions both at home and abroad. Similarly, in the area of the Judiciary, there has been a long tradition of Zambian judges serving in The Gambia contributing immensely to the maintenance of the independence of the judiciary and the strengthening of the rule of law in my country,” Jahumpa told the president. She assured the Zambian leader that she will do her best to reinforce even further the Zambian-Gambian friendship and cooperation. “I therefore have no doubt, Sir, that I can count on your support and that of your Government in our common endeavour to make Zambian-Gambian bilateral ties in all areas of common interest, a shining example of south-south cooperation.

On that note, I would like to thank you once again for affording me this historic opportunity, and I already look forward to taking up the challenge to raise to higher heights the fraternal relations that have always existed between Zambia and The Gambia,” she told President Hichilema.