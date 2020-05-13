10 child offenders bailed due to Covid-19

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Brikama court yesterday granted bail to ten child offenders.

They were charged with different offences bordering on murder, possession of prohibited drugs, house-breaking and stealing, conspiracy to commit felony, assault causing actual bodily harm.

They have been in the Juvenile Wing in Jeshwang prison before being bailed.

The bail application was made by the defence counsel B Saidy from the National Agency for Legal Aid for a review of their bail conditions initially imposed by the court.

Magistrate Muhammed Krubally concurred with the defence lawyer and revised his decision and granted a very light decision to the ten,giving them a uniformed bail sum of D10,000.

According to Magistrate Krubally, his decision was based on the fact that social distancing may not be possible in the remand wing, adding that he is also concerned about the need for regular hand washing and other preventive measures.

“Also taking into consideration the concern raised by Counsel B Saidy that, possibly, these guidelines are not enforced at the said detention centers,”he said.

In addition, counsel said granting bail to the accused persons will promote the best interest of the accused persons and avoid any unforeseen harm.