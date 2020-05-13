24 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
News

10 child offenders bailed due to Covid-19

130
corona
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Brikama court yesterday granted bail to ten child offenders.

They were charged with different offences bordering on murder, possession of prohibited drugs, house-breaking and stealing, conspiracy to commit felony, assault causing actual bodily harm.

- Advertisement -

They have been in the Juvenile Wing in Jeshwang prison before being bailed.
The bail application was made by the defence counsel B Saidy from the National Agency for Legal Aid for a review of their bail conditions initially imposed by the court.

Magistrate Muhammed Krubally concurred with the defence lawyer and revised his decision and granted a very light decision to the ten,giving them a uniformed bail sum of D10,000.
According to Magistrate Krubally, his decision was based on the fact that social distancing may not be possible in the remand wing, adding that he is also concerned about the need for regular hand washing and other preventive measures.

“Also taking into consideration the concern raised by Counsel B Saidy that, possibly, these guidelines are not enforced at the said detention centers,”he said.
In addition, counsel said granting bail to the accused persons will promote the best interest of the accused persons and avoid any unforeseen harm.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGFF Gives Over D8m To Members
Next articleMinority Leader welcomes new powers to the Assembly
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NAM Claims Gov’t Mismanaged Covid-19 Funds

By Omar Bah The National Assembly member for Upper Fulladu West, Sana Jawara has accused the Health Ministry of over-pricing buckets and hand sanitisers they...
Read more
News

GDC slams ‘underperformed’ Barrow at anniversary

By Omar Bah The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has criticised President Adama Barrow-led administration for “doing very little to change the livelihoods...
Read more
News

Gambia in no hurry to use Madagascar Covid-19 drug

By Tabora Bojang The acting director of health, Dr Mustapha Bittaye has said The Gambia will be in no rush to use Madagascar's anti-Covid-19 herbal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

jawara

NAM Claims Gov’t Mismanaged Covid-19 Funds

By Omar Bah The National Assembly member for Upper Fulladu West, Sana Jawara has accused the Health Ministry of over-pricing buckets and hand sanitisers they...
Mama kandeh

GDC slams ‘underperformed’ Barrow at anniversary

bittaye

Gambia in no hurry to use Madagascar Covid-19 drug

jallow

Minority Leader welcomes new powers to the Assembly

corona

10 child offenders bailed due to Covid-19

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions