City of Banjul
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Sports

GFF Gives Over D8m To Members

32
kaba
Following the FIFA Communiqué regarding the coronavirus (Covid-19) immediate Relief Fund for Member Associations, the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has received the Operational Cost Support of $500, 000:00 as earlier promised by FIFA.The Operational Cost Support is normally received in July upon successful completion of the ten point Forward 2.0 criteria and meant for the payment of the following:
ü Governance, Structure and Administration
ü Youth National Teams
ü Domestic Competitions (Leagues)
ü Permanent Administrative and Technical Staff
ü Financial Management (Audits)
ü Website and other Communication Platforms
ü Training for key football stakeholders (Administrators, Technical staff, Volunteers etc.)
Accordingly, the GFF Executive Committee at its Special Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday 9th May, 2020, approved the following payments:
ü 47 Clubs to be paid the 2nd Operational Cost of D100,000:00 each at a tune of D4,700,000:00
ü 47 Clubs to be paid Advance Payment for Covid-19 Support of D50,000:00 each at a tune of D2,35000:00
ü Seven (7) Regional Football Associations at D100,000:00 each at a tune of D700,000:00 for the Operational Support
ü Referees indemnity payment for 1st and 2nd Division (Male and Female) at a tune of D500,000:00.
The total amount D8, 250, 000:00 (Eight Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dalasi) has been disbursed to the clubs and associations through their respective bank accounts.
The Gambia Football Federation through its appropriate Committees are studying the situation and shall provide further support to the football family upon receipt of the promised Covid-19 Relief Fund from FIFA.
GFF

