17 Gambian timber trucks intercepted in Bissau released

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union yesterday announced the release of 17 Gambian trucks that were intercepted in Guinea Bissau after attempting to transport logs from Bissau to Banjul last month.

The GTU president Omar Ceesay disclosed that the 17 trucks are part of a total of 20 trucks seized in Bissau, but the other three are not Gambian owned.

Ceesay further told The Standard that the matter of the trucks was taken before the courts in Bissau which could lead to their forfeiture but thanks to a high-level diplomatic engagement the vehicles were released.

He however said the matter is yet to be withdrawn from court.

The GTU president disclosed further that his union acted quickly to engage the Gambian embassy in Bissau and the Guinea Bissau transport union after which a fact-finding delegation was sent to Bissau.

“The Government of the Gambia through the Office of the President intervened in the matter and sent a high-level ministerial delegation to Guinea Bissau led by the minister of foreign affairs, Dr Mamadou Tangara and Baboucarr O Joof, the minister of trade to negotiate the release of the affected vehicles,” Ceesay explained.

The GTU president said the vehicles have already arrived in The Gambia and thanked the Gambian authorities for their steadfastness and timely intervention.