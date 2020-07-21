19 new Covid-19 cases registered

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has registered a record 19 coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 112.

This is the third consecutive time the country registers record daily confirmation of cases.

According to the health ministry, 6 healthcare workers contracted the virus, 5 from EFSTH and 1 from the MRC Gambia.

The ministry also revealed that the source and chain of infection of about 58% of the new cases could not be established which is evidence of the existence of community transmission.

There are also 3 confirmed cases still on the run.

The country currently has 668 people in quarantine; 47 active and 4probable cases, while a crude case fatality rate of 3.6%.