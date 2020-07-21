Hard-working traffic officer Jarju promoted

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A traffic police corporal, whose picture went viral as she directed traffic under torrential rains and flooded water bare foot, has been presented with a pleasant surprise – a promotion and abundance of gifts from apparently impressed Gambians.

The police announced yesterday that the officer, Kaddy Jarju has been promoted to Sergeant.

IGP Mamour Jobe, while decorating her congratulated Jarju for the hard work and selfless service and used the opportunity to call on other traffic officers to emulate such diligence and dedication to serving the public.“There was a heavy downpour of rain and the road was flooded and traffic high. Corporal Jarju instead of abandoning her post, took off her shoes, pulled up her trousers to knee level and got into the flowing water and continued to give signals to vehicles with unwavering passion, diligence and dedication amidst heavy rains,” the police statement commended Jarju.

The image of the officer sparked admiration and requests by many Gambians for the IGP to consider motivating the lady. Meanwhile Gambians have started collecting gifts intended to reward the hard-working policewoman and motivate others. Popular Gambian affairs platform What’s On Gambia gave the following updates:

· We gave her D2000 from the Salibo money.

· Former minister Bala Garba Jahumpa aka Action Man gave her brand new boots.

· We also gave her a D600 raincoat from Jarama shop at Westfield but when the kind shop owner learned the coat was for Kaddy, she came out and gave herback the D600 and thanked the sergeant for her service.

· Kaddy also received D5000 from two Diaspora-based Gambians.