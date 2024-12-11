CHIEF MAGISTRATE NJIE CHARGED WITH DRUG DEALING

- Advertisement -

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie was yesterday arraigned at the Bundung Magistrates Court charged with five counts of dealing in prohibited drugs, abuse of office, removal of property under lawful seizure, fraud and breach of trust, and stealing.

The prosecutors charged that Njie engaged in drug dealing while serving as chief magistrate at the Bundung court between August 2023 and November 2024.

They also accused him of ordering the removal of 104 blocks of cocaine exhibits stored in his office and subsequently disposing of 31 of them while presiding over drugs cases. The missing 31 blocks of cocaine were valued at D46.5 million. Chief Magistrate Njie is accused of selling the cocaine.

In taking his plea, Njie denied all the charges.

Lead police prosecutor Commissioner Sanneh urged the court to deny bail to the accused contending that he might have access to his driver, a person of interest, who is declared wanted and has not been apprehended.

Commissioner Sanneh said Njie also poses a flight risk if granted bail.

But defence lawyer, Lamin Camara, argued that Njie was in detention since December 3 and that his constitutional rights were violated and urged the court to grant him bail.

The magistrate finally granted bail to Njie in the amount of D3 million with two Gambian sureties.

Magistrate Njie’s travel documents were deposited with the court registrar.