US Sec of State confers Anti-Corruption Champion award on Marr Nyang

By Omar Bah

Marr Nyang, the executive director of Gambia Participates, has been honoured with the United States Anti-Corruption Champion Award for his significant contributions to combatting corruption.

The US launched the Anti-Corruption Champions Award in 2021 to recognise individuals who have taken remarkable steps to counter corruption and to demonstrate US solidarity with these heroic partners.

Mr Nyang was recognised alongside other individuals from Uganda, Colombia, Lebanon and six other countries.

This year’s recognition was part of a ceremony led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who acknowledged Nyang’s efforts in promoting accountability and transparency in The Gambia. The award highlights “the importance of integrity and the fight against corruption globally, celebrating individuals who inspire change and uphold ethical standards”.

Blinken underlined that the 10 anti-corruption champions have led and defended the reforms and investigations that are bringing a fairer and more transparent world to their fellow citizens.

“Corruption erodes democratic governance, undermines trust in government, and impedes development, which is why the State Department promotes integrity, transparency, and accountability as foreign policy priorities and core national security interests…” Blinken said.

‘Totally unexpected’

Reacting to the award, Mr Nyang said: “This award was totally unexpected. I do my work to get things right in order for people to receive the services they deserve and protect what belongs to them, without expecting a reward or an award.”

He said the award is not only a recognition of his efforts but also a challenge for him and people working on anti-corruption initiatives to redouble their efforts in controlling the spread of graft.

“I was not in this fight or advocacy alone. There are amazing people in rural communities, in the civil society space, media, the government, the judiciary, the legislature, individual concerned citizens, and international partners that I have collaborated with to get to where we are today. So, I want to say thank you to all of them for the support and collaboration,” Nyang stated.