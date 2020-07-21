28 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Sports

BIRI TO GET HERO’S FAREWELL TOMORROW

13
BIRI
The funeral of football legend Biri will take place tomorrow starting with a national homage at the Banjul Arch to be presided over by President Adama Barrow. A statement from the National Sports Council, NSC, said the former Gambian footballer will be accorded full national honours and homage after which he will be laid to rest at the Old Jeshwang cemetery at 5 PM.

Another source said the ceremony at the Arch will be followed by the fidawu prayers at the King Fahad Mosque.
Biri, 72, died on Sunday in Dakar Senegal where he was evacuated two weeks ago for medical treatment. He was the greatest player ever in the country’s history and was among the first African players in European leagues, with him making his name in Spain playing for Seville.

Join The Conversation

