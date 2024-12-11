Jawara wins Heritage Times African Philanthropist award

- Advertisement -

Abubakary Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, has been awarded the Heritage Times African Philanthropist Award for his significant philanthropic contributions across Africa.

This recognition highlights his commitment to helping the underprivileged and promoting community development.

In a letter sent to Mr Jawara and seen by The Standard, Heritage Times wrote: “It is with profound pride and great admiration for your exemplary accomplishments that we write to respectfully inform you of the unanimous decision of the Management Committee of the African Heritage Awards to nominate you and to confer on you the African Philanthropist Award under our social impact categories.”

It added: “This is in recognition of your selfless efforts in making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals and the black race at the 2025 African Heritage Concert & Awards scheduled to take place from April 11 to 12, 2025, in the historic city of Marrakech, Morocco.”

The Afri-Heritage is a pan-African platform established to retell the African story and to appreciate those distinguished Africans who have projected the collective image and aspirations of the African people through their various works and professions.

The organisation said Mr Jawara continues to serve as an inspiration to the current generation and a remarkable motivation for the future of Africa.

Former Presidents Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and the late John Magufuli of Nigeria, Botswana and Tanzania respectively, are among the winners of the award.

Reacting to the award, Jawara expressed his gratitude for the honour, emphasising the importance of supporting one another to overcome challenges and contribute to nation-building. This accolade adds to his growing list of international awards, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in philanthropy and business.