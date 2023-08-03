2 foreign judges complete tour of duty

By Bruce Asemota

The Chief Justice Hassan Jallow on Tuesday led members of the judiciary to bid farewell to two foreign judges from Nigeria and Ghana who have completed their tour of duty in the Gambia.

The duo, Justice Babatunde A Bakre and A Tutu Osei have worked in the Gambia since 2018 and 2019 respectively.

On Tuesday, the outgoing judges were treated to a cocktail send-off in the chambers of the Chief Justice with many of their colleagues in attendance.

Several judges spoke about the good work of the two departing judges and expressed gratitude for their contributions, friendship and camaraderie.

Justice BA Bakre will be taking up a new appointment as a judge in the Caribbean while Justice A.Tutu Osei will be returning to Ghana to continue work as a judge.