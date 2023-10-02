2 immigration officers injured by hit-and-run driver

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The police are investigating a hit-and-run incident along the Bertil Harding Highway that left two immigration officers injured on Friday.

Officials told this paper that the officers were heading home after closing from work when their vehicle was knocked down by a yellow taxi in Bijilo.

The two officers sustained injuries and were taken to Kanifing General Hospital where they received treatment and were discharged later that night.

“The two officers are responding to treatment in a relatively stable condition,” Gambia Immigration Department spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Mamanding Dibba, said yesterday.

He said the driver was still on the run but the vehicle was identified and the police are investigating the matter.

A string of accidents, some fatal, has been reported on the major thoroughfare which although partially open to motor vehicle traffic, is still under construction as part of the roads being built in anticipation of the OIC summit.