Woman in court for pouring hot oil over another woman

By Amadou Jadama

Marie Mendy of Brikama has appeared at the Brikama Magistrate’s Court to answer to a charge of pouring hot cooking oil over another woman, Halimatou Dumbuya, who sustained injuries. Marie was charged with a single count of causing grievous bodily harm.

According to the indictment, Marie deliberately kicked a frying pan containing hot cooking oil which spattered all over the body of Halimatou Dumbuya causing her injury. Marie denied the charge.

After the plea taking, Police Prosecutor 5144 Badjie raised objection to granting bail to the accused on the ground that the victim was still admitted at Brikama District Hospital.

In response to the prosecution’s objection, Marie’s lawyer urged the court to overrule the prosecutor’s application and grant his client bail, since the offence she was charged with was bailable.

After considering the submission and the objection, Magistrate AB Faal sided with the prosecution and denied bail to Ms Mendy ordering her to be kept in custody until the resumption of the trial.