Caf and Arab Gulf Cup football federation sign MoU

The president of Caf Dr Patrice Motsepe and his counterpart in the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (“AGCFF”), Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Ahmed Al Thani on Tuesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) in Cairo, Egypt.

The MoU aims to develop and uplift the quality of football and to make football in Africa and in the Gulf Region globally competitive.

Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “Caf is excited to work together with the AGCFF and to make football in Africa and in the Gulf Region amongst the best in the World. The potential of what we can achieve by working together is enormous. I would like to thank Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Ahmed Al Thani for being a committed friend of CAF over many years and for working together and partnering with CAF to develop and grow football in Africa and in the Gulf Region.”

The signing of the agreement was attended by General Secretary of CafMr. Véron Mosengo-Omba and Jassim Sultan Al Rumaihi, General Secretary of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation Football.

Caf Communications