32.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...
Sports

BST Galaxy VP visits English academy

17
spot_img

The vice president of First Division side BST Galaxy Omar Jarju was in the English City of Nottingham Tuesday as a guest of Pass Move Grin Football Academy where he had a productive meeting with the Academy executives, trainers and interacted with the players.

Mr Jarjue also watched the day’s training sessions.

BST Galaxy said the visit exemplifies its commitment to forging innovative partnerships that will shape the future of football for BST Galaxy Football Club. “Interactions like this can benefit both clubs and promote the sport’s growth,” the club said.

Previous article
GAMBIA WELCOMES MOROCCO’S SUCCESFULL AFCON 2025 BID AS ‘WELL DESERVED’
Next article
Caf and Arab Gulf Cup football federation sign MoU
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions