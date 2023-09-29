BST Galaxy VP visits English academy

The vice president of First Division side BST Galaxy Omar Jarju was in the English City of Nottingham Tuesday as a guest of Pass Move Grin Football Academy where he had a productive meeting with the Academy executives, trainers and interacted with the players.

Mr Jarjue also watched the day’s training sessions.

BST Galaxy said the visit exemplifies its commitment to forging innovative partnerships that will shape the future of football for BST Galaxy Football Club. “Interactions like this can benefit both clubs and promote the sport’s growth,” the club said.