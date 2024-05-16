GFF bids farewell to Amputee Scorpions with top wear

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation yesterday presented sets of Gambia national team jerseys (home and away) to the Gambia Amputee football team heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The second vice president of the GFF Bakary Jammeh did the presentation and encouraged the team to keep its good record in the championship.

The team finished at the quarter finals in the last edition in Tanzania. “Even though the Gambia Amputee Association is not a direct member of the GFF, it will be supported by the Federation in any way possible because they play football and represent the country,” Jammeh said.

He advised the players and officials to maintain high degree of discipline and continue to be law abiding while in Egypt.

Speaking earlier, the Gambia Amputee Football Association (GAFA), second vice president, Baboucarr Jobe ( Pa Sulay) thanked the GFF for their benevolence towards the team’s preparation in the tournament. He assured the GFF of their readiness to perform very well at the tournament.

Abdoulie Bojang of the National Sports Council thanked the GFF for the support and assured the team of government’s commitment to supporting all sports. The second edition of the African Amputee football tournament will be staged in Egypt from 18 to 28 May.