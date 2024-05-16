27.2 C
City of Banjul
GAMBIA GETS TOUGH DRAW IN WAFU

The draw for the eight- nation Wafu Zone A U-20 women’s tournament was made yesterday with The Gambia placed in Group A alongside hosts Senegal, Mali and Guinea Bissau.  That group is believed to be tougher than the one that contains Liberia, Guinea, Mauritania, Seirra Leone.

The tournament will be played from 20 to 30 May in Thies.

The Gambia team is currently on final preparations at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum under Coach Joseph Jabang, a former Gambia international. The team is now expected to start camping today and depart on Saturday.

