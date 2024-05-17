5 GAMBIANS RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambian Embassy in Moscow has recently secured the release of five Gambians detained in a Russian detention center.

The deputy head of mission, Retired General Lang Tombong Tamba and consellor Habiboulie K Jawo, successfully negotiated the release of the five Gambians from a Russian immigration detention center. The five allegedly overstayed their tourist visitors visas they obtained from Qatar.

The Gambian diplomats were also able to secure fifteen days gracing period for them to either regularise their stay or leave Russia. They also arranged for accommodation, provided food, and extended financial assistance to help in their sustenance.

The diplomats have also, earlier this year, successfully intervened to secure the freedom of over 25 Gambians whose accommodations had been raided following a terrorist attack in Moscow. These individuals had also overstayed their visas and were working without proper documentation. Despite the potential consequences of Russia’s strict immigration laws, the diplomats were able to secure their release.