Transoceanic aid—The mission and commitment of China Medical Team in The Gambia

The China Medical Team, which was first dispatched to Algeria in 1963, has since provided medical services to nearly 300 million people worldwide, demonstrating China’s profound commitment to global health and humanitarian care. Known for their deep-rooted friendships and cooperation with host countries, these teams are affectionately termed “the medical teams that never leave” across many nations.

Since 2017, six medical teams have consecutively arrived in The Gambia, offering uninterrupted medical support. In June 2023, the latest team organized by the Liaoning Provincial Health Commission reached The Gambia, continuing this noble mission. The team includes experts from seven hospitals and three universities, covering a wide range of fields including internal medicine, surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, and more. In a recent update, the team conducted a successful clinic at Brikama District Hospital, providing timely medical assistance to local residents.

Over the past year, China Medical Team has been actively working at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, significantly improving the health conditions of the local population. As the current team’s mission nears completion, a new batch is ready to arrive, ensuring the continuation of these valuable medical services in The Gambia.

In our upcoming daily series, we will introduce each team member’s story in detail, showcasing how they bring professional skills and selfless spirit to The Gambia, delivering health and hope to its people.

Stay tuned for more reports to witness the unique role and contributions of this medical team in The Gambia.