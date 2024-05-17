Sonko’s ex-wife breaks silence after Swiss verdict

- Advertisement -

Njemeh Bah, the ex-wife of Ousman Sonko, has broken her silence after the former interior minister was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the former GRTS staff reacted: “In response to numerous requests for individual interviews regarding my attendance at Ousman Sonko’s final verdict, I have decided to issue a comprehensive statement to address the matter collectively. This approach allows me to communicate my perspective efficiently to all interested parties.

I am fully aware that hearts are broken. Many have lost loved ones, and many are on a healing journey from the past, including myself, and for that, I am deeply sorry.

In this situation, everyone is understandably looking out for their own. The victims are seeking justice for their loved ones because they are family, and family is of utmost importance to everyone.

Sonko is also a part of my family, regardless of his personal qualities. I do not have the power to alter destiny. Families can have conflicts and disagreements, but when an external force becomes involved, it can make a significant difference. This emphasizes the importance of self-preservation.

Now that he has been sentenced, I sincerely hope and pray for the healing of the broken hearts and for the continued growth and prosperity of our humanity and relationships as Gambians.

I am grateful to some of my colleagues in the media and some friends. I understand that they have strong opinions about the Sonko situation, but out of respect for our relationship and the mutual respect they have for me, they have refrained from making public statements about it. I am humbled by their consideration. As the Wolof proverb says, “(Kuneka amm na koko holie).”

Judge me if you’re a saint. Otherwise, may peace be on to you.”