2 Nigerian volunteer judges due in Banjul

- Advertisement -

Nigeria has deployed two judges to The Gambia to serve as volunteers and ambassadors of Nigeria to their host community. The duo comes to the country under the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

The director general of DTAC, Dr Yusuf Yakub, during a brief pre-departure orientation for the judges in Abuja, said they were nominated by the Chief Justice of the Federation to DTAC for deployment.

The judges are Justice Ruqayat Ayoola and Justice Mohammed Owolabi.

- Advertisement -

He said that DTAC was established in 1987 to serve as an instrument for soft power diplomacy in Africa, Caribbean and Pacific Nations, and has been deploying volunteers since then.

“We have covered up to 35 countries from inception, presently, we have volunteers in up to ten countries and we have also extended our mandate not just dealing with bilateral relationships.

“But we have gone triangular, because we also have partnership with other international organisations. Presently, we have volunteers in New York with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP).

- Advertisement -

“Also, as part of our repositioning drive to meet up with the 4-D Foreign Policy initiatives of President Bola Tinubu, we also, extend our tentacles to others countries apart from the African, Caribbean and the Pacific countries.” he said.

Dr Yakub also urged the judges to carry Nigerian flag high, when they get to Gambia.

“We assure you as usual, this Directorate and the embassy of Nigeria in Gambia will protect your interest and make sure you’re giving the best during your services”, he stated.

Responding, Justice Owolabi, thanked the DG for the opportunity and promised that they will make Nigeria proud in delivering their mandate in their host community.