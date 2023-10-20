Family looking for man missing for 41 years

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Forty-one years ago, Lamin Touray left his home in Niani Sukuta where he had wives and children and never returned home. His family lived through the decades and following many false leads trying to locate him in and around the sub region and even beyond.

One of his children, Alhagie Kawsu Touray now in his 50s, was a teenager when his dad left in 1982. He now lives in France and told The Standard his father’s story is still a mystery that haunts the family. “My dad had a big family and he was fairly well known with two wives and nearly a dozen children; some alive some dead. He still has brothers and half-brothers; some in Gambia while others have travelled. We are still traumatised by his disappearance and we have followed many leads that led to nothing. One of his late brothers Kebba Touray travelled to many African countries looking for him to no avail. I am aware of another late brother of his, Yaya Touray tried too but could not find him. Even the present head of the family Lang Yabou also tried but could not find him,” Alhagie told The Standard.

He said shortly before he migrated to France, he himself had been scheduled to go to Cape Verde where it was reported that his missing father might be but that also turned out to be a different man with the surname Touray.

Alhagie said he and his brothers and uncles have not given up looking for his father and are hoping that modern information technology such as social media will help their search. “We are not resting until we know where he is or whether he is alive. The lack of closure in this matter is traumatising to us and we are appealing to all and sundry for any information about him.”

Alhagie Kawsu Touray’s number is: +33773220291