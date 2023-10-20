Gambia condemns Israel’s attack on Palestine

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia joins the International Community including United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), The African Union (AU) and others in vehemently condemning the Israeli Military operations in Gaza for almost two weeks including stoppage of electricity, water, food aid, medical supplies, fuel and the indiscriminate bombing of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza where over 500 innocent Palestinians were killed mostly women, children, the disabled and sick patients. Taking into cognizance the fact that Palestinians have for long been fighting for their legitimate and inalienable rights for self-determination for over 75 years without any success; and given the usurpation of their territories and freedoms by the Occupying Power, the State of Israel, their situation became so dire that utter desperation resulted in this unfortunate war in Gaza. The Government of The Gambia calls for an unconditional ceasefire and the release of all hostages to prevent more bloodshed and the proposed invasion of Gaza which could result not only in more deaths and destruction but also in forcibly displacing Palestinian citizens in Gaza and the West Bank and in doing so build more Israeli settlements in those areas. The Government of the Gambia further appeals to the International Community to compel the Occupying Power to abide by the tenets of the Peace process, International Law, International Humanitarian Law and UN Security Council Resolutions. Failure to do so is bound to prolong the conflict, cause further instability and diminish the chances fora resolution of this conflict.

The Government of The Gambia, given that Israeli Military aggression is used as an instrument of collective punishment causing huge loss of life, property and injuries on both sides since the occupation of Palestine in 1948, calls for an International Peace Conference for a permanent and durable solution to this very protracted Palestinian problem. The Government of The Gambia considers that the best option for a peaceful settlement of this dispute between the two parties is not a military one but a comprehensive Peace Accord based on the “Two-Party Solution” guaranteeing both States their legitimate and inalienable rights to full sovereignty and self-determination. The Government of The Gambia, in this context, reaffirms its support for the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate national rights, as recognized by the International Community through its recognition of a State of Palestine within the borders of June 4th 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its Capital as indicated in all relevant UN, OIC and AU Resolutions. On behalf of H.E. The President of the Republic of The Gambia Mr. Adama Barrow, The Government and People of The Gambia express deepest condolences for the tragic loss of life and property on both sides and wish all those injured. speedy recovery and pray that this tragedy which continues to unfold before our own eyes will soon cease and never be repeated again.