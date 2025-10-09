25 ADRS staff certified as full-time mediators after intensive training

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A significant milestone was achieved by the Alternative Dispute Resolution Secretariat (ADRS) as 25 of its staff members were certified as full-time mediators after completing a 4-day intensive training program on mediation, negotiation, arbitration, and conciliation. The training, held at the African Princess Hotel, was funded by the European Union-UNDP Great Project.

The training aimed to enhance the capacity of ADRS staff to execute their mandate with greater ease, professionalism, and efficiency.

- Advertisement -

Fatoumata Joof, Complaints Record Officer and Mediator at ADRS, expressed her excitement about the training, stating that it will help them advance their capacities as staff working with ADRS. “This is a very good project, and having such kind of training to help us enhance our capacity to know how best to mediate on cases is indeed a plus for us, as well as the Secretariat.”

The training equipped staff with modern techniques and mechanisms in alternative dispute resolution, enabling them to handle cases more effectively.

Participants, including Bakary Camara, were exposed to advanced peer resolution tools that will significantly strengthen their mediation and negotiation practices.

- Advertisement -

Emily Gomze noted that the training provided her with inside knowledge of what she has learned in class and what she has been practicing in the alternative dispute resolution Secretariat.

Jeannine Suurmond, Lead Trainer commended participants for their dedication, resilience, and outstanding performance throughout the programme, acknowledging that the group brought tremendous energy to the training.

James Monibah, UNDP Project Specialist noted that the participants’ skills are being reflected in their productivity, based on the statistics of cases resolved.

Kumba Jow, Executive Secretary of ADRS described the training as a transformative journey into the multifaceted world of alternative dispute resolution, emphasising that the skills and knowledge gained will directly enhance their efficiency in achieving their core mission.

“Mediation training can help resolve disputes efficiently, reduce stress, and promote accessible and affordable dispute resolution.”

With the certification, ADRS staff are now better equipped to handle complex disputes and provide culturally sensitive dispute resolution services, especially for marginalised and less privileged communities.